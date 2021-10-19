    • October 19, 2021
    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Group D has a surprise leader in Sheriff, but Inter will look to spoil the upstart's undefeated Champions League record Tuesday.
    Author:

    Sheriff Tiraspol, a small team from the Moldovan National Divison, leads Group D of the Champions League ahead of powerhouses Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

    Sheriff has beaten Shakhtar Donetsk 2–0 with goals from Adama Traoré and Momo Yansané. Then the team beat Real Madrid 2–1 with goals from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev in the 25th minute and Sébastien Thill in the 89th minute.

    How to Watch Inter vs. Sheriff Tiraspol Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra4

    You can live stream Inter vs. Sheriff Tiraspol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Inter Milan is 0-1-1 in group play thus far. The club lost 1–0 to Real Madrid, with the solo goal coming from Rodrygo in the 89th minute, then drew with Shakhtar Donetsk 0–0.

    Inter has not scored a goal yet in the group stage. The team will look to forwards Lautaro Martínez and Edin Dzeko to help them get on the score sheet.

    Sheriff's four goals through its first two matches have all come from different players. The team is the surprise of the group and will need a strong performance from lead forward Traoré to pull off another win.

    Entering Tuesday, Sheriff is trying to stay atop the group, while Inter Milan will look to keep up with the group leader.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Inter vs Sheriff Tiraspol

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra4
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
