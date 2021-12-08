Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Juventus vs. Malmo FF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Juventus takes on Malmo in a Champions League Group H contest.
    Juventus, which sits second in UEFA Champions League Group H, will face Malmo FF, the last-place team, on Wednesday in the final matchday of the group stage.

    Match Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavision

    Live Stream Juventus vs. Malmo FF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Juventus has the same number of points as Group H leader Chelsea, though the difference in goal differential has Juventus second. Both teams will make it to the knockout round, though seeding is still up for grabs.

    As for Malmo, the team hasn't won any of its matches so far and has scored just one goal. It's been eliminated from advancing to the knockout round or to the Europa League.

    Juventus won the first meeting of these teams 3-0, with Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata all scoring goals in the match. Juventus took 16 shots, with half of those being on target. As for Malmo, just one of the team's nine shot attempts was on target.

    Malmo's best result was a 1-1 draw against Zenit, with Søren Rieks scoring the only goal of Champions League play for the club.

    In domestic play, Malmo won the Allsvenskan, which wrapped up this past weekend. It's set to compete in Group 1 of the Svenska Cupen. Juventus is currently fifth in Serie A.

