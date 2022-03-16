Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Champions League hopefuls Juventus hope to hold out at home to Villarreal so they can advance in the competition after losing their cool in Spain last month.

Juventus will be wary of avoiding the same kind of slip-ups that have seen them exit the Champions League in recent seasons when they host Villarreal in the last 16.

The two teams are evenly poised on one goal apiece following their first-leg showdown in Spain three weeks ago, with the Bianconeri hoping to extend a 20-match unbeaten run in all contests.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal Today

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás (KTFF-Fresno-Visalia, CA)

Live Stream: You can stream Juventus vs. Villarreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That kind of blockbusting form has seen Massimiliano Allegri’s side shoot back into the picture as potential title contenders, though they’re hampered by a slew of injuries in midweek.

United States star Weston McKennie and January signing Denis Zakaria are each out due to injury, as are the attacking duo of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa.

Center-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will be missing from the backline, meanwhile, presenting Unai Emery’s side with a huge opportunity to hand Juve their first defeat since Nov. 27.

Dani Parejo’s equalizer canceled out Dusan Vlahovic’s first-minute breakthrough when these teams met competitively for the first time in February, leaving Villarreal very much in with a chance of advancing.

And Serie A expert James Horncastle was quick to note it’s the ‘smaller’ teams who have troubled Juventus more so in the latter stages of Europe’s top competition in recent years.

The Yellow Submarine’s list of potential absentees is far less extreme, with left-sided specialist Alberto Moreno the only confirmed casualty as things stand.

Emery is waiting for confirmation on some important names in Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Raul Albiol and Gerard Moreno, however, any of whom would be a big loss to their plans.

Villarreal haven’t reached the Champions League quarter-finals since losing to Arsenal in that phase all the way back in 2009, while Juve are hoping to avoid a third straight Round-of-16 exit.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Juventus vs. Villarreal

TV CHANNEL: UniMás (KTFF-Fresno-Visalia, CA)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010598396h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal

By Tom Sunderland41 seconds ago
imago1010056705h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_17901847
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_16925535
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1010330669h (1)
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barca

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ron-harper-jr
SI Guide

Notre Dame, Rutgers Wrap Up Men’s First Four

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
imago1009990643h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Mark Adams talks with guard Adonis Arms.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

By Mike McDaniel3 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith celebrates with his team.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

By Zach Koons4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy