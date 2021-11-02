How to Watch Juventus vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

Italian titan Juventus has yet to drop a point in the Champions League group stage entering Tuesday's match against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Juventus enters Tuesday's match against Zenit Saint Petersburg on a two-match losing streak. The club has not lost three consecutive matches in a decade, and it will look to keep that streak alive at home in Champions League play.

The Italian club has not dropped a point yet in the Champions League group stage, with three wins in three matches, and has a three-point cushion over second-place Chelsea in Group H.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Zenit Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Back-to-back losses against Sassuolo and Verona have left the 36-time Serie A champion in ninth place in Italy’s top flight, and doubts in Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri’s future at the helm appear to be bubbling again.

Along with Bayern Munich, Juventus is one of just two teams yet to concede after three matches in the group stage.

Zenit Saint Petersburg has failed to score against Juventus in three Champions League encounters to date, but the team showcased its potential with a 4–0 win against Malmö in October.

Tuesday’s guests may be without Brazilian attacker Malcom due to injury, while Juventus knows defender Mattia de Sciglio will not be available. Federico Chiesa could return to the Juventus lineup after missing Saturday’s 2–1 defeat at Verona.

Victory would ensure Juventus of a top-two finish in Group H with two games to spare.