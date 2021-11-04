Leicester City put on a showcase the last time it met Spartak Moscow. Fans are hoping for a Europa League extravaganza of similar proportions on Thursday.

The Europa League campaign kicked off in earnest for Leicester City after it beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 the last time out, and the Foxes will hope to feast once more against their Russian foes.

Brendan Rodgers’s side could climb to the top of Group C with a win at the King Power Stadium, as it looks to continue making up for a sloppy start on the continent.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Spartak Moscow Today:

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream Leicester City vs. Spartak Moscow on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Things are looking up for Leicester despite a 2-0 defeat at home to an in-form Arsenal over the weekend. That result brought an end to its run of four games without a loss.

For the Foxes, the task of getting back in the win column could be as simple as promoting Patson Daka back to the XI after he scored all four goals in their visit to Moscow last month:

Rodgers is still contending with an injury list that includes: Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi, James Justin and Marc Albrighton. There are slim hopes that Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Pérez will be available.

The Foxes could do with all the reinforcements on defense that they can get their hands on considering the English outfit is eight games removed from the most recent clean sheet.

Spartak manager Rui Vitória is missing men in all areas, as winger Ezequiel Ponce, midfield anchor Nail Umyarov and defender Pavel Maslov will be sidelined for their trip to the east midlands.

Center-back Maximiliano Caufriez will be available to provide at least some boost in defense, which will be more than welcome after conceding 14 goals across the last four games.

Although Spartak sits at the bottom of Group C as things stand, it is only three points off the summit and can inject some valuable life into its qualifying quest with a second European win of the season.

Leicester, and Daka in particular, will be out to repeat their wonders after edging the seven-goal thriller last month. They have clinched as many wins in their last five games as they did in their first 10 this term.