The top two teams in Champions League Group G will face on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League qualifying resumes on Tuesday, as Lille and RB Salzburg face in a Group G match. Salzburg currently leads the group with seven points, while Lille is in second place with five points. All the teams in the group are separated by four points or less with two matchdays remaining.

How to Watch Lille vs. Salzburg Today:

Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

The first meeting of these clubs during the group stage ended in a 2-1 victory for Salzburg, with both of its goals coming off penalty kicks from Karim Adeyemi. Burak Yilmaz scored Lille's only goal. Lille led in possession rate 54 to 46, but had two fewer shots on target than Salzburg.

Lille defeated Sevilla 2-1 in its most recent Champions League match, while Salzburg lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg.

In domestic play, Salzburg competes in the Austrian Bundesliga, where it currently holds a commanding lead with 39 points. SK Sturm Graz is second at 24 points.

Lille competes in Ligue 1, where it is currently 12th in the league table with 17 points, a big drop for a team that actually won Ligue 1 last season.

A win for Lille would give it consecutive Champions League wins for the first time, while Salzburg has won just two of its last 12 away matches in major European competition.

