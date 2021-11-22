Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lille vs. Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in Champions League Group G will face on Tuesday.
    Author:

    UEFA Champions League qualifying resumes on Tuesday, as Lille and RB Salzburg face in a Group G match. Salzburg currently leads the group with seven points, while Lille is in second place with five points. All the teams in the group are separated by four points or less with two matchdays remaining.

    How to Watch Lille vs. Salzburg Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream Lille vs. Salzburg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first meeting of these clubs during the group stage ended in a 2-1 victory for Salzburg, with both of its goals coming off penalty kicks from Karim Adeyemi. Burak Yilmaz scored Lille's only goal. Lille led in possession rate 54 to 46, but had two fewer shots on target than Salzburg.

    Lille defeated Sevilla 2-1 in its most recent Champions League match, while Salzburg lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg.

    In domestic play, Salzburg competes in the Austrian Bundesliga, where it currently holds a commanding lead with 39 points. SK Sturm Graz is second at 24 points.

    Lille competes in Ligue 1, where it is currently 12th in the league table with 17 points, a big drop for a team that actually won Ligue 1 last season.

    A win for Lille would give it consecutive Champions League wins for the first time, while Salzburg has won just two of its last 12 away matches in major European competition.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Lille vs. Salzburg

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Salzburg
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Lille vs. Salzburg

    1 minute ago
    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Torino vs. Udinese

    11 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs Wisconsin

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Manchester United

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC

    2 hours ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn

    2 hours ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy