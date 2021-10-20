    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lille vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The struggling champion of Ligue 1, Lille, hopeS to hand Sevilla its second loss this season, as the Champions League resumes programming.
    Author:

    Lille is one of three teams in Champions League Group G still yet to bag a win in Europe this season, giving Les Dogues a ray of hope before they host second-place Sevilla on Wednesday.

    The pressure is still on, as Jocelyn Gourvennec looks to take the French side off the bottom of the pool with a first international competition win.

    How to Watch Lille vs. Sevilla

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Home advantage has been of vital importance in each of the three previous meetings between these two clubs, with the hosts securing clean-sheet victories on every occasion.

    It’s been 15 years since Sevilla sauntered to a 2-0 win in its leg of the 2005-06 UEFA Cup Round of 16, which happened to occur en route to its maiden European trophy.

    The team has gone on to form a fascination with the second-tier tournament after winning it six times in a decade-and-a-half, while Lille’s sole continental crown is the 2004 Intertoto Cup.

    The reigning champion of Ligue 1—now 11th—wasn't expected to maintain last season’s levels, but Jonathan Johnson nodded to just how sharp the fall has been since Gourvennec replaced Christophe Galtier at the helm:

    Sevilla regained its momentum in La Liga’s title race with a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday, keeping it three points below leaders Real Sociedad but with a game in hand.

    Julen Lopetegui’s side has looked largely indefatigable after losing only one of its 10 games in all competitions this season, conceding just five goals across that span.

    Defender Jules Koundé missed the trip to Celta and faces a late fitness test to feature, while Rafa Mir may be retained up front as Youssef En-Nesyri recovers from injury alongside midfielder Joan Jordán.

    Argentinian Papu Gómez is another option to lead the line following his return from international duty, while Diego Carlos should also be back following a domestic suspension.

    Lille will also be pleased to welcome striker Burak Yılmaz back after suspension meant he missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Clermont, while Canada’s Jonathan David should be restored to the XI.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Lille vs. Sevilla

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    3
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
