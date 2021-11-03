Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool team is still unbeaten this season and hosts an Atletico Madrid side that came up with a historic win in the last visit to Anfield.

Liverpool is unbeaten in 24 games and counting ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash at home to Atletico Madrid, where a win would see the Reds wrap up a place in the last 16.

Mohamed Salah’s late penalty was enough for the Merseysiders to beat Atleti inside 90 minutes for a third time two weeks ago, but Jürgen Klopp and co. will hope for a smoother ride at Anfield.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Los Rojiblancos went undefeated in their first three matchups against Liverpool, but it’s the Premier League powerhouse that has since come to take the upper hand in this fixture.

And Klopp has no finer example of how to get the better of Diego Simeone’s side than its narrow win at the Wanda Metropolitano in October, albeit aided by Antoine Griezmann’s red card early in the second half.

The result kick-started a slump in form for Atleti, which has won just one of its three games since that home loss, the club’s first time losing in front of its own fans since February.

Both teams will be forced to shuffle the deck for their rematch, with Griezmann beginning his European suspension, while Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente are injured.

Only Bayern Munich scored more goals (12) than Liverpool (11) during their first three games of this Champions League campaign, with the Reds having scored at least twice in each of their last 12 games.

The English giants are coming off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, where they failed to find the killer touch that they did against Atletico.

Simeone’s side pulled off a historic 3-2 extra-time triumph when it last visited Anfield during the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16.

A shock of similar proportions will be required if the club to become the first team this season to beat Liverpool and remain second in Group B, with Porto and AC Milan still in the hunt to qualify.