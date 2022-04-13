Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Liverpool beat Benfica in the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup by a 3-1 scoreline, making it the first time the Reds have been able to defeat the Portuguese giant since October of 1984, having lost their three previous meetings against the Eagles in European competition without scoring a single goal.

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream Liverpool vs. Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ibrahima Konaté got the night started for Liverpool in the first leg in the 17th minute with his bullet header finish off of an Andy Robertson corner kick. Then, in the 34th minute, Sadio Mané put away a Luis Díaz assist to double the lead for the Reds. Uruguayan starlet Darwin Núñez was able to pull one back in the second half with his first-touch finish following a low cross from Rafa Silva. Finally, it was Díaz himself who put the game out of reach for good with his 87th-minute finish.

Liverpool has gone on to win the competition on the previous two occasions in which they won both legs in a European Cup/UEFA Champions League knockout stage matchup against Benfica, doing so in 1978 and 1984.

