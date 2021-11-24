Liverpool enters Wednesday's match against FC Porto with a spot in the next round of the Champions League already locked up.

Entering Wednesday, Liverpool is one of just three teams to have clinched its UEFA Champions League group, with the other two being Bayern Munich and Manchester United. The team will face second-place Porto in Wednesday's match.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. FC Porto Today:

Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Liverpool has won all four of its matches with a goal differential of plus-eight. It is the only team in Group B with a positive goal differential.

Porto has one win and two draws so far with a minus-three goal differential.

The first meeting of these two sides resulted in a 5-1 victory for Liverpool, with Mehdi Taremi scoring Porto's only goal.

As for the Liverpool offense, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino each recorded two goals, with Sadio Mané knocking in the other one. The team had possession for 67% of the match and took 21 shots to Porto's six. Liverpool had 16 shots on target.

Liverpool won its most recent Champions League match 2-0 over Atlético Madrid, while Porto drew Milan 1-1.

In their domestic leagues, Liverpool is third in the Premier League behind Chelsea and Manchester City. Porto is the current leader of Primeira Liga, where it is tied in points with Sporting.

Liverpool has never lost to Porto, with six wins and three draws. Porto has struggled all-time when playing in England, with 18 losses, three draws and just one win.

