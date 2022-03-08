Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Inter: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A second leg UEFA Champions League match has Liverpool looking to advance past Inter on Tuesday.

The first leg of this match was played nearly a month ago, which had Liverpool out on top 2-0. This match was a back and forth battle until Roberto Firmino found the back of the net in the 75th minute. A second goal for Liverpool came eight minutes later. Liverpool's defense was stellar, as it did not allow a shot on target.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Inter Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WCAX-Burlington-Plattsburgh, VT)

Live Stream Liverpool vs. Inter on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool has won its last five matches since its first leg with its EFL Cup final match. That game ended up going to a shootout where it remained tied through 10 penalty kicks. The 11th came down to the goalkeepers and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher buried his and Chelseas’s Kepa Arrizabalaga missed leaving Liverpool victorious.

Since the first leg match, Inter failed to score in its next three matches until it played Salernitana in a Serie A match where it scored five goals. Lautaro Martinez scored a hat trick, while Edin Džeko scored two goals.

Inter will look to repeat its scoring against Chelsea in order to advance into the next round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Liverpool vs. Inter

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WCAX-Burlington-Plattsburgh, VT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Haiti

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
liverpool
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Inter

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
ja-morant
SI Guide

Ascending Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Take on Surging Pelicans

By Kevin Sweeney1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy