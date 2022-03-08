A second leg UEFA Champions League match has Liverpool looking to advance past Inter on Tuesday.

The first leg of this match was played nearly a month ago, which had Liverpool out on top 2-0. This match was a back and forth battle until Roberto Firmino found the back of the net in the 75th minute. A second goal for Liverpool came eight minutes later. Liverpool's defense was stellar, as it did not allow a shot on target.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Inter Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WCAX-Burlington-Plattsburgh, VT)

Liverpool has won its last five matches since its first leg with its EFL Cup final match. That game ended up going to a shootout where it remained tied through 10 penalty kicks. The 11th came down to the goalkeepers and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher buried his and Chelseas’s Kepa Arrizabalaga missed leaving Liverpool victorious.

Since the first leg match, Inter failed to score in its next three matches until it played Salernitana in a Serie A match where it scored five goals. Lautaro Martinez scored a hat trick, while Edin Džeko scored two goals.

Inter will look to repeat its scoring against Chelsea in order to advance into the next round.

