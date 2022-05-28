Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in Spanish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool and Real Madrid will square off today in the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool may have a slight edge, but Real Madrid will not go down without a fight.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in Spanish today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUVS-Sacramento, CA)

Live stream Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in Spanish on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Liverpool has won its last four matches, including an FA Cup final round in a 6-5 shootout victory over Chelsea. 

In its latest Premier League match, Liverpool beat the Wolves 3-1. The Wolves were first on the board, scoring a goal three minutes into the game, but Sadio Mané tied the match up in the 24th minute. Late in the second half, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson were each able to score a goal leading to an eventual victory.

Real Madrid has had a couple of tight matches lately, including two draws in the club's last two games. Despite the draws, the club used a 3-1 victory over Man City to propel themselves into the UEFA Champions League final, where the team advanced with a 6-5 aggregate score.  

The last meeting between these two clubs was last year in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, where Real Madrid advanced with a 3-1 score.

With two powerful teams playing in this final, it is bound to be full of excitement for fans to watch. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

