Liverpool, No. 2 in the Premier League will take on Villarreal in the semifinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool is the No. 2 team in the Premier League, but it ranks No. 1 in major stat categories. It has 85 goals with 64 assists on 442 shots throughout 33 games this season.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Liverpool vs Villarreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Liverpool took on Inter Milan in the Round of 16. It won the first game 2-0 and lost the second 1-0 still winning aggregate 2-1 and moving on.

It took on Benfica in the quarterfinals. The score ended 3-1 in the first game and 3-3 in the second game, winning on the aggregate scoreline 6-4 and advancing to the semifinals.

Villarreal has been a cinderella team in this Champions League. It is the No. 7 team in La Liga with a 14-9-10 record.

Villarreal has 53 goals on 294 shots this season.

In the Round of 16, it took on Juventus. After drawing 1-1 in the first game, Villarreal broke it open with a 3-0 win in the second game.

That led to a match with FC Bayern München in the quarterfinals. Villarreal took the first game 1-0 and Bayern wasn't able to overcome the deficit in the second drawing 1-1 leading the aggregate win to Villarreal 2-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.