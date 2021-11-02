Champions League group play continues Tuesday with Malmö FF taking on mighty Chelsea of the Premier League.

Chelsea sits second in the UEFA Champions League Group H table with six points after three games. Malmö sits in the last place with no points. The two teams will face off Tuesday as group play continues.

How to Watch Malmö FF vs. Chelsea Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chelsea comes into this match having already defeated Malmö 4–0 on Oct. 20 in the first meeting between the teams during group play. The team's lone loss in Champions League play came against Juventus on Sept. 29.

Outside of the Champions League, Chelsea sits first on the Premier League table with eight wins through 10 matches.

Malmö comes into this game with three losses in three group stage games, yet to score while allowing 11 goals. That minus-11 goal differential is the worst of any team in group play.

Domestically, Malmö leads the Allsvenskan with 51 points through 26 matches.

Chelsea has outscored Malmö 9–1 over the last three meetings between the teams, all wins for Chelsea. Malmo has lost four games in a row against English teams, with its last win coming back in 1995.