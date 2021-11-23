How to Watch Malmö vs. Zenit

Malmö and Zenit face off in a Group H match with a potential transfer spot on the line in Champions League action.

It's unlikely that Zenit advances to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, as Chelsea just needs one point over the next two matches to lock up one of the two qualification spots along with Juventus. But Zenit has a good chance to lock itself into the transfer spot to Europa League on Tuesday when it faces Malmö, one of two Champions League teams without a point.

How to Watch Malmo vs. Zenit Today:

Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Malmö has struggled, losing all four of its matches and failing to score a single goal so far. The team has a goal differential of minus-12.

That includes a 4–0 Zenit win earlier in the group stage, with four different Zenit players scoring: Claudinho, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksei Sutomin and Wendel.

Zenit took 24 shots to Malmö's 11 in that match. Three Malmö shots were on target, but the team failed to score.

That was the largest margin of victory ever for Zenit in Champions League play.

Domestically, Malmö plays in the Allsvenskan, where the team is having much better success, as it leads that league with 55 points.

Zenit also leads its league, with 33 points in 15 matches putting it first in the Russian Premier League.

Zenit has struggled in the Champions League when not facing Malmo, as that win earlier this campaign is the only win for the side in its last 11 Champions League matches.

