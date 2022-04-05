Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Manchester City hosts Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in European competition. Still, it won't be the first time Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone battle as managers of their respective clubs. 

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Univision

Live Stream Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester City has a big week ahead of it, with two the Champions League matches surrounding the club's most important match of the Premier League season, a battle with streaking No. 2 Liverpool at home on Sunday.

City is still alive in the FA Cup, with a semifinal matchup with Liverpool in the cards for Pep's side after the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal draw against Atlético Madrid.

Diego Simeone's men, meanwhile, are No. 3 in the La Liga standings with 57 points, tied with No. 2 Barcelona and No. 4 Sevilla. The three clubs are still 12 points below leader Real Madrid, with only eight matches left.

Atlético eliminated City's eternal rivals Manchester United in the last round of the UEFA Champions League, a 2-1 aggregate finish over the two legs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (WHTX - Springfield-Holyoke)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Salah-Goal-Liverpool
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Benfica vs. Liverpool

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
TIGERS SPRING TRAINING
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy