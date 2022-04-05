Manchester City hosts Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in European competition. Still, it won't be the first time Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone battle as managers of their respective clubs.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Univision

Manchester City has a big week ahead of it, with two the Champions League matches surrounding the club's most important match of the Premier League season, a battle with streaking No. 2 Liverpool at home on Sunday.

City is still alive in the FA Cup, with a semifinal matchup with Liverpool in the cards for Pep's side after the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal draw against Atlético Madrid.

Diego Simeone's men, meanwhile, are No. 3 in the La Liga standings with 57 points, tied with No. 2 Barcelona and No. 4 Sevilla. The three clubs are still 12 points below leader Real Madrid, with only eight matches left.

Atlético eliminated City's eternal rivals Manchester United in the last round of the UEFA Champions League, a 2-1 aggregate finish over the two legs.

