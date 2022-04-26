How to Watch Man City vs. Real Madrid

The best of La Liga will take on the best of the Premier League in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The teams atop the Premier League and La Liga will go head-to-head in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals when Manchester City hosts Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. It’s one of two Premier League-La Liga matchups in the semifinals, with Liverpool and Villarreal playing in the other.

Manchester City is on top of the Premier League by a point over Liverpool with a 25-3-5 record. It has scored 80 goals this season with 50 assists on 426 shots.

City beat Sporting CP in the round of 16 in a 5-0 aggregate thumping. In the quarterfinals, City was pushed to the brink by Atlético de Madrid, riding a 1-0 win in the first leg to an aggregate triumph by that same scoreline following a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, TUDN

Live stream Manchester City vs. Real Madrid on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Real Madrid has been running La Liga this season. It is 24-3-6 on top of the league. It has 69 goals with 49 assists on 416 shots ranking No. 1 in every category in La Liga.

Madrid beat Paris Saint Germain in the round of 16. After going down 1-0 in the first game, it won 3-1 in the second game taking the aggregate 3-2 to advance thanks to a Karim Benzema hat trick.

Madrid then took out defending champion Chelsea in a thrilling quarterfinal. Madrid won 3-1 in the first leg but had to rally to advance on a 5-4 aggregate despite a 3-2 loss in the second leg, with Benzema again the hero with his goal in extra time being the difference.

Real Madrid will host the second leg, and, as has been the case all competition, the away-goal rule no longer applies after UEFA abolished it ahead of this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.