Pep Guardiola’s quest to end Manchester City’s Champions League curse resumes when the reigning kings of England host Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Citizens continue to set the pace in the Premier League and are unbeaten in seven, but Diego Simeone’s side is out to cause an upset in Manchester for the second time in less than a month.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid Today

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WPRI-Providence-New Bedford, RI)

Live Stream: You can stream Man City vs. Atletico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Devils drew in Madrid but were outdone at home thanks to a superb header from Atleti left-back Renan Lodi, who also teed up Joao Felix’s opener when they drew 1-1 in the reverse leg.

In the last five of his six seasons at the club, Guardiola has guided Manchester City into the quarters of this competition, though last season’s runner-up finish was the first time moving beyond that stage.

Portuguese center-back Ruben Dias is the only major first-team absentee for Tuesday’s hosts, while Kyle Walker is back available after serving a suspension.

Simeone has a key absence in central defense after Jose Maria Gimenez was injured in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Alaves, Atletico’s sixth straight win in all competitions.

Houston Dynamo-bound Hector Herrera is the visitors’ only other injury of note, with the Spanish visitors out to extend the eight-game unbeaten streak in the maiden visit to the Etihad.

