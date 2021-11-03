How to Watch Manchester City vs. Club Brugge

Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on first in Champions League Group A as Manchester City hosts Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will be all but setting sail for the Champions League round of 16 as long as it comes up with a second win in as many meetings with Club Brugge.

The Citizens host some of Belgium’s best at the Etihad Stadium with an opportunity to take the lead in Group A and a five-point advantage over those outside the top two.

Pep Guardiola’s side battered Brugge 5-1 when these teams met for the first time just last month, continuing its fine start in Europe that included dismantling RB Leipzig 6-3 on Matchday 1.

The team's trip to Belgium also saw academy graduate Cole Palmer get his first European goal for City, and the 19-year-old Wythenshawe will be desperate to be involved once more on Wednesday.

He could be one of numerous changes made to Guardiola’s lineup in the hopes of keeping legs fresh at such a busy period in the calendar, though the boss would be wise not to change too much at once.

Despite the four goals that separated the pair last month, that result accounts for Club Brugge’s solitary defeat in its last 12 games across all competitions.

Philippe Clement has done nothing if not built an attacking, entertaining blueprint at the Jan Breydel Stadium, and his side has scored in all 14 of its fixtures so far this season.

Getting the better of City—particularly on its own soil—is undoubtedly a tall order for the guests, but let’s not forget this is the same Club Brugge that drew against PSG (1-1) and beat Leipzig (2-1) earlier in the group stage.

Ferran Torres remains sidelined for City and is the host's only absence due to injury, while defensive anchor Éder Balanta will be suspended for the visitors after accumulating too many bookings.