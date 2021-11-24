Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Manchester City tops Group A of the UEFA Champions League with PSG trailing by just one point.
    The penultimate group stage match for both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain is set for Wednesday. Though both are very likely to advance to the round of 16, neither team can afford to become complacent.

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIVISION

    Live stream Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With a four-point gap between it and third-place Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain is more comfortably positioned to advance to the next stage of the Champions League. Still, only a win would make advancement a mathematical certainty. 

    A loss to Man City followed by another to Brugge would see PSG crash out at the group stage—something that hasn't happened to the French side since the 2004-05 season.

    PSG's first group stage match against Manchester City ended in a 2-0 victory, so it'll have reason for optimism going against the current second-ranked team in the Premier League.

    Pep Guardiola's side will come prepared for the star-studded PSG lineup. While Neymar and all-time great Lionel Messi pose an obvious attacking threat, City has some of Europe's finest defenders like Kyle Walker and João Cancelo.

    Paris Saint-Germain
    UEFA Champions League

