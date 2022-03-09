How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal

Manchester City will try to knock off Sporting Club when the two sides meet in this Champions League clash.

Manchester City and Sporting Clube de Portugal will meet today in the second leg matchup of the Champions League Round of 16. Although Man City won the first leg handedly with a 5-0 result, Sporting should not be counted out just yet. Although a team has never come back from a five-goal deficit, Man City is dealing with a slew of injuries and a suspension on its defense that could be problematic for them.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream Manchester City vs. Sporting on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bernardo Silva scored twice in the last meeting between these two teams while Riyad Mahrez, Phil Fodennetting and Raheem Sterling each added one to win the game in fashion. City will come into this match with a three-game win streak. The 2021 runner-ups have won 22 of their last 25 games.

Sporting Clube de Portugal is most recently coming off of a 2-0 win against FC Arouca. Islam Slimani scored both goals for Sporting to pick up three points for the club.

Man City is coming off of its Derby Day win over Manchester United on Sunday. The team put up four goals over United with Kevin De Bruyne scoring two and Riyad Mahrez adding a pair of his own.

This second-leg match should be a learning experience for both teams as Sporting will try to learn how to beat such a strong Man City team and Man City will learn how to fair with only 14 eligible players.

Regional restrictions may apply.