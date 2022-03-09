Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City will try to knock off Sporting Club when the two sides meet in this Champions League clash.

Manchester City and Sporting Clube de Portugal will meet today in the second leg matchup of the Champions League Round of 16. Although Man City won the first leg handedly with a 5-0 result, Sporting should not be counted out just yet. Although a team has never come back from a five-goal deficit, Man City is dealing with a slew of injuries and a suspension on its defense that could be problematic for them.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream Manchester City vs. Sporting on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bernardo Silva scored twice in the last meeting between these two teams while Riyad Mahrez, Phil Fodennetting and Raheem Sterling each added one to win the game in fashion. City will come into this match with a three-game win streak. The 2021 runner-ups have won 22 of their last 25 games.

Sporting Clube de Portugal is most recently coming off of a 2-0 win against FC Arouca. Islam Slimani scored both goals for Sporting to pick up three points for the club. 

Man City is coming off of its Derby Day win over Manchester United on Sunday.  The team put up four goals over United with Kevin De Bruyne scoring two and Riyad Mahrez adding a pair of his own. 

This second-leg match should be a learning experience for both teams as Sporting will try to learn how to beat such a strong Man City team and Man City will learn how to fair with only 14 eligible players.

Regional restrictions may apply.

 

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Manchester City vs. Sporting Club de Portugal

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17754988
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Second Round Boston College vs. Wake Forest

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1009893078h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
imago1010428915h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_10519740
College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West First Round New Mexico vs. Nevada

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
imago1010056711h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Peru

By Rafael Urbina33 minutes ago
lowry-derozan
SI Guide

Suns-Heat Headlines NBA Slate, PSG Looks to Advance to UCL Quarterfinals

By Kevin Sweeney54 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy