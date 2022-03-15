Manchester United will look to hold down the top spot in UEFA group play with a win over Atletico de Madrid.

Manchester United has had a hot start to UEFA Champions League group play. The team currently sits atop its group with 11 points after winning its last three UEFA matches and playing the other two to a draw.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KBNT - San Diego)

Live Stream Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Man U is coming off of a 3-2 win over Tottenham. Cristiano Ronaldo showed exactly why the rumors surrounding his future with Man United should remain just that. Ronaldo scored all three goals for United in his first hat trick with the team since 2008.

Atlético de Madrid has not faired quite as well in UEFA play as its upcoming opponent. Atlético has won two of its last UEFA matches and dropped the other three.

Atlético's most recent game was a 2-1 win over Cádiz. João Félix scored just three minutes into the game. Atlético held the lead until the middle of the match when Álvaro Negredo evened the score. Rodrigo De Paul put in the game-winner 68 minutes in.

This is the second-leg matchup for these two teams. In the first leg, the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Atlético held the lead over Manchester United for 73 minutes before allowing Anthony Elanga to tie it up. If Atlético is able to score early and play a full 90 minutes, it may be able to take home the points.

Regional restrictions may apply.