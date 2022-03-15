Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United will look to hold down the top spot in UEFA group play with a win over Atletico de Madrid.

Manchester United has had a hot start to UEFA Champions League group play.  The team currently sits atop its group with 11 points after winning its last three UEFA matches and playing the other two to a draw. 

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KBNT - San Diego)

Live Stream Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Man U is coming off of a 3-2 win over Tottenham. Cristiano Ronaldo showed exactly why the rumors surrounding his future with Man United should remain just that. Ronaldo scored all three goals for United in his first hat trick with the team since 2008. 

Atlético de Madrid has not faired quite as well in UEFA play as its upcoming opponent. Atlético has won two of its last UEFA matches and dropped the other three. 

Atlético's most recent game was a 2-1 win over Cádiz. João Félix scored just three minutes into the game. Atlético held the lead until the middle of the match when Álvaro Negredo evened the score. Rodrigo De Paul put in the game-winner 68 minutes in.

This is the second-leg matchup for these two teams. In the first leg, the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Atlético held the lead over Manchester United for 73 minutes before allowing Anthony Elanga to tie it up.  If Atlético is able to score early and play a full 90 minutes, it may be able to take home the points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KBNT - San Diego)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Ajax vs Benfica

By Iolanda Neto2 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Alessandria vs. AC Monza 1912

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Gonzaga basketball’s Anton Watson wears the WCC championship net while celebrating with teammates.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

By Dan Lyons32 minutes ago
Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) and forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrate beating Purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
genk soccer stadium
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AS Nancy-Lorraine vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Como vs. Ternana

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Baylor basketball player James Akinjo ahead of a Big 12 tournament game.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

By Dan Lyons2 hours ago
Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway during the AAC championship.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

By Dan Lyons3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy