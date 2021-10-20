    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Manchester Uunited and Atalanta prepare for a tough Champions League battle on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The top team in the Champions League Group F standings, Atalanta, will face Manchester United on Wednesday in what should be an exciting soccer match.

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atalanta

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atalanta opened group play with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal, then beat Young Boys 1-0, with Matteo Pessina scoring the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

    The team is currently sixth in Serie A, tied in points with Lazio and Juventus. The team is just outside of the finishing spot needed to qualify for next year's Champions League.

    Manchester United lost to Young Boys in the group stage opener, then beat Villarreal 2-1 in its second game. Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo each scored goals in that game, with Ronaldo's goal coming in stoppage time.

    The team is currently sixth in the Premier League. Like Atalanta, it finds itself just outside of the qualification spots for next year, but both teams have plenty of time to move up the table.

    This will be the first time these teams have met. Atalanta has been relatively successful against English clubs, winning three of its six matches against them.

    United has won seven of its 12 Champions League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over as manager.

