How to Watch Marseille vs. Lazio

Marseille hosts Lazio at the Stade Velodrome on Thursday when either Group E contender could claim vital ground in the race to advance.

Lazio has gone more than two months without winning away from home, and ending that streak against a Marseille team unbeaten in its last five matches is sure to prove problematic.

Nonetheless, Maurizio Sarri will hope to end the Eagles’ road woes at the Stade Velodrome, with both teams hoping to close the distance on Europa League Group E leader Galatasaray.

The Italians clinched home and away wins over Marseille when these clubs previously met during the 2018-19 Europa League group stage, though Lazio can no longer stage a repeat of that double.

Both squads will have a fully fit contingent to pick from on France’s southern coast, where Marseille architect Amine Harit could make his first start in more than a month.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men will have come away from the Stadio Olimpico last month considerably more content with their point following a goalless draw in Rome.

A defense-first approach has led Les Olympiens to third in Ligue 1 with an imposing record at the back, while Lazio looks to have fully embraced ‘Sarriball’ during its first season under the coach.

That philosophy was perhaps best summed up by Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta, where Lazio twice held the lead but was pegged back by an injury time equalizer from Marten de Roon.

In fact, Marseille is one of only four teams that has managed to stop Sarri’s side from scoring so far this season, with group leaders Galatasaray being another.

That speaks to the difficulty the team has had in transferring form to the European stage, and defeat for either side at the Velodrome would represent key ground lost in the battle to advance.

Marseille remains unbeaten in the Europa League but is still in pursuit of its maiden group victory, while Lazio has triumphed in only one of its last four games traveling to France.