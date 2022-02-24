Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two continental powerhouses go head-to-head as Napoli and Barcelona's battle to reach the Europa League's last 16 sits on a knife's edge.

The ‘Maradona Derby’ returns for a second installment on Thursday when Napoli hosts Barcelona in a Europa League battle to reach the last 16.

Two of Argentina legend Diego Maradona’s former employers drew 1-1 in Catalonia last week and reconvene in Naples with more than mere bragging rights on the line.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Barcelona Today

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

TV: UNIMAS (KBTF - Bakersfield, CA)

Live Stream: You can stream Napoli vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It’s plausible the winner of this matchup could be considered the top pick to go on and win Europe’s second-tier tournament this season, each housing squads stacked from head to toe with star talent.

A Ferran Torres penalty canceled out Piotr Zielinski’s belted opener in Barcelona, which happened to be the first time these two sides have met competitively outside the Champions League.

Napoli is unbeaten in six but has now drawn its last three outings in a row. It is nestled at third in Serie A after dropping two points at Cagliari on Monday.

Barcelona hasn't lost a game inside the 90 minutes since Dec. 8 and has managed to go 12 without stuttering since then, most recently vanquishing Valencia 4-1 this past Sunday.

January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made an underwhelming first start for the Blaugrana at home to Napoli, but he boomed into action with a hat-trick in his full league debut in Valencia.

The Gabon international will hope that, with more time and confidence under his belt, the trip to Italy will provide a much grander stage for him to impress.

Barca boss Xavi could do with the aid up front, too, given Memphis Depay is a doubt to feature while Ansu Fati remains out of commission with a hamstring injury.

The greater concerns for Thursday’s guests lie in defense, however, with Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtiti, and Sergio Roberto all sidelined, while Clement Lenglet is questionable and Dani Alves ineligible to play.

The one positive for Xavi in that department is that Gerard Pique will return to the center of defense after recovering from an injury.

It’s just as well considering Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen has scored 11 times in only 15 starts this term, including a return of four from four in the Europa League.

Luciano Spalletti has big decisions of his own with Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, and Stanislav Lobotka certain to miss out, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are doubts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

