    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Paris Saint-Germain and Brugge meet in the final match of UEFA Champions League group play.
    Group A play in the UEFA Champions League is drawing to a close, with the two spots in the round of 16 already clinched. One of those spots belongs to Paris Saint-Germain, which will take on last-place Club Brugge on Tuesday.

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIMAS

    Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Brugge, advancing to the next round of the Champions League is off the table, but the team is still alive in the quest to earn the transfer spot to the Europa League, as it has the same number of points as third-place RB Leipzig.

    But with a minus-11 goal differential compared to RB Leipzig's zero goal differential, the path forward for Club Brugge is complicated, as it will need to pull ahead of Leipzig in points to make up for the fact it won't be able to pass the team in goal differential.

    These teams met in September to open group play, drawing 1–1. PSG got an early goal from Ander Herrera, but Brugge's Hans Vanaken equalized things in the 27th minute. Brugge took 16 shots, with seven on target. PSG took nine shots, with four on target.

    PSG currently leads Ligue 1 with 42 points, an 11-point lead over Rennes. Club Brugge is third in the Belgian Pro League, behind Union Saint-Gilloise and Antwerp.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge

    TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
