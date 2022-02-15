Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Champions League Round of 16 play begins with Paris Saint-Germain taking on Real Madrid.

The knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League gets underway on Tuesday with a big, marquee matchup on tap as Paris Saint-Germain takes on Real Madrid.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

PSG is the current leader of Ligue 1, where it has 59 points through 24 matches.

So far in the Champions League, two PSG teams are in the top 10 in goals scored, with Lionel Messi in sixth with five goals and Kylian Mbappe in 10th with four goals.

The team finished second in Group A play behind Manchester City.

Real Madrid is the current leader of La Liga, with 54 points through 24 matches, giving it a four-point lead over Sevilla.

Karim Benzema is tied for sixth in the Champions League with five goals, while Vinicius Junior is tied for fifth in assists.

The team won Group D, beating out Inter Milan.

These two sides last met in 2019, playing twice in the Champions League. PSG won the first meeting 3-0, then the two teams drew 2-2 in the second match. Real Madrid last beat PSG in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

messi psg
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid

25 seconds ago
Niners Chemnitz Brose Bamberg
Bundesliga Basketball

How to Watch Niners Chemnitz vs. Bayern Munich

2 hours ago
Reggina Crotone
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch SPAL vs. Reggina Calcio

2 hours ago
NORDIC COMBINED
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km

4 hours ago
Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program in Canada

9 hours ago
Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program

9 hours ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's, Women's Team Pursuit Final

11 hours ago
USATSI_17678129
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Germany

15 hours ago
USATSI_17660869
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Denmark vs. Latvia

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy