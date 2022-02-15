Champions League Round of 16 play begins with Paris Saint-Germain taking on Real Madrid.

The knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League gets underway on Tuesday with a big, marquee matchup on tap as Paris Saint-Germain takes on Real Madrid.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

PSG is the current leader of Ligue 1, where it has 59 points through 24 matches.

So far in the Champions League, two PSG teams are in the top 10 in goals scored, with Lionel Messi in sixth with five goals and Kylian Mbappe in 10th with four goals.

The team finished second in Group A play behind Manchester City.

Real Madrid is the current leader of La Liga, with 54 points through 24 matches, giving it a four-point lead over Sevilla.

Karim Benzema is tied for sixth in the Champions League with five goals, while Vinicius Junior is tied for fifth in assists.

The team won Group D, beating out Inter Milan.

These two sides last met in 2019, playing twice in the Champions League. PSG won the first meeting 3-0, then the two teams drew 2-2 in the second match. Real Madrid last beat PSG in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.