The two winless teams in Champions League Group B meet Tuesday when Porto and AC Milan face off.

In a tough Champions League Group B, Porto and AC Milan are both winless through two matches. That could change Tuesday when the teams face off.

How to Watch Porto vs. AC Milan

Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Porto has a loss and a draw so far in Champions League play with a minus-four goal differential. The team has scored just once, in a 5–1 loss to Liverpool that saw Mehdi Taremi score the team's only goal.

Porto is also currently second in Portugal's Primeira Liga with 20 points. The club is tied in points with Sporting CP, with both teams one point back of leader Benfica.

AC Milan has lost both of its group stage games, falling 3–2 to Liverpool and then 2–1 to Atlético Madrid. Rafael Leão helped give Milan a halftime lead with a goal in the 20th minute, but the team wasn't able to hold on, surrendering a pair of goals in the second half. AC Milan has now won just once in its last 18 games against Spanish teams.

This will be the first meeting of these teams since 2003. AC Milan won that matchup 1–0.

