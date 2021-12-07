Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Group A play in the UEFA Champions League concludes on Tuesday.
    Manchester City, which has already locked up first place in UEFA Champions League Group A, will face third-place RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the sixth and final match of group play for both teams.

    How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavision

    Manchester City has four wins and a loss in five matches and has earned 12 points, putting it four ahead of second-place Paris Saint-Germain.

    As for Leipzig, the team has been eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage, but the team currently holds the transfer spot to Europa League over Club Brugge. The two sides both have four points, but Leipzig has a goal differential of zero, while Brugge is at minus-11.

    The first match between these teams was a high-scoring affair, with Manchester City winning 6–3. Six different Man City players scored a goal in the match, while Christopher Nkunku scored all three of Leipzig's goals.

    Man City took 16 shots, with eight on target. Leipzig took 10 shots, with three on target.

    In domestic play, Man City leads the English Premier League with 35 points, one more than second-place Liverpool. Leipzig is in 11th place in the Bundesliga so far with 18 points.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

    TV CHANNEL: Galavision
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
