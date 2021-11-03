How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain hopes to tighten its grip on Group A in the Champions League when it travels to Leipzig without Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has scored three goals in his last two Champions League outings for Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentinian will be missing for Wednesday’s visit to RB Leipzig.

Ángel di María will step in for the Group A leaders after serving his European suspension, hoping to have another major impact after completing a 2-1 comeback win over Lille last time out.

Messi, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos make for a disappointing crop of absentees as Mauricio Pochettino looks to increase PSG’s one-point lead in Group A when the team travels to Germany.

It was barely a fortnight ago when six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi scored his first PSG brace to see his side to a 3-2 home win over Leipzig.

Jesse Marsch has his own raft of absences to worry about before he’ll be too concerned with who’s absent for the opposition, although Dani Olmo could be passed fit after getting over a muscle injury.

Marcel Halstenberg, Brian Brobbey, Marcelo Saracchi and Lukas Klostermann are still sure to miss out for the hosts, who are the only Group A team still yet to get a win on the board.

As agonizing as it may have been to lose on the back of some customary Messi magic last month, Leipzig at least demonstrated it is not that far off the pace of one of the major title favorites.

Not only that, but the team managed to overcome an early Di Maria opener and beat PSG 2-1 at home when they met during last season’s group phase, the major difference being Marsch has since replaced Julian Nagelsmann.

The former Salzburg and New York Red Bulls boss is still seeking that elusive first European win since joining the German branch of the Red Bull family.

The energy drink giant will hope Leipzig can prove its worth, as a fourth straight loss would end its chances of making the round of 16.