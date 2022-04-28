RB Leipzig vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

RB Leipzig hosts Rangers in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

The match at Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Thursday will mark the first-ever meeting between RB Leipzig and Rangers. The home club is in its second major European semifinal within its first five seasons in European competition, having also reached this stage of the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20. Rangers, meanwhile, had reached the semifinal stage of a major European competition for the seventh time overall and for the first time since 2007-08, when the Scottish giant finished as runners-up to Zenit in the UEFA Cup.

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

RB Leipzig arrived at the second-to-last round of the UEFA Europa League following a 3-1 aggregate win over Italian side Atalanta. Christopher Nkunku scored a brace in the second leg in Italy to seal the European tie in favor of the Germans.

Rangers advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 3-2 aggregate finish over Portuguese club Braga where the team led by head coach Steven Gerrard won the second leg 3-1 thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers now travel to face RB Leipzig in the first leg of what looks to be an entertaining semifinal between teams that have no trouble getting on the scoresheet.

