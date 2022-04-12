Skip to main content

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals left Chelsea with some work to do as Real Madrid is up 3-1 in aggregate scoring.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will meet today in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg left Real Madrid victorious with a 3-1 score. 

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WVEA - Tampa-St. Pete)

Live Stream Real Madrid vs. Chelsea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Madrid has only dropped one game to Barcelona in its last five matches, a surprising 4-0 loss. Most recently, Real Madrid beat Getafe in a La Liga matchup. Casemiro scored on a stunning diving header in the 38th minute to put the team on the board, and Lucas Vázquez added to the lead in the 68th minute.

On Saturday, Chelsea is coming off a big win over Southampton, winning 6-0 in Premier League play. Mason Mount and Timo Werner scored twice during the match, and Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz had one goal each.

Chelsea has lost to Real Madrid and Brentford in its last five games, having been outscored 7-2 by those two opponents. The team is currently No. 3 in Premier League standings with 62 points.

Chelsea has some work to do with an aggregate score of 3-1 in Real Madrid's favor if the club would like to advance to the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

 

