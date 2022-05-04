Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid has some work to do to make it to the UEFA League final, but the team should not be counted out when it takes on Manchester City on Wednesday.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet today in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup. Manchester City currently leads 4-3 on aggregate scoring so Real Madrid has some work to do if it wants to make its way to the final against Liverpool.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUTUDT - Tulsa)

Live stream Real Madrid vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In the first leg of semi-final play, Real Madrid had to battle from behind early on. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne scored two minutes into the game to take the early lead and Gabriel Jesus put another goal in just nine minutes later to extend the lead. Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid at the 33rd-minute mark to cut Man City's lead in half and the team was able to keep Man City at bay for the remainder of the half.

Manchester City came out of the locker room ready to finish the game off. Phil Foden scored eight minutes into the second half to extend Man City's lead once again. Vini Jr. scored two minutes after Foden for Real Madrid to keep the game close. Bernardo Silva put the game-winner in at the 74th-minute mark for Man City, but Real Madrid did not back down. Karim Benzema scored again at the 82' mark on a penalty kick, Real Madrid's final goal of the game.

Despite not being able to equalize the score before time expired, Real Madrid cannot be counted out. If the team puts its best foot forward today, it may find itself in the final.

