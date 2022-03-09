This second-leg match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain FC will be an exciting contest to determine who advances.

In a match that came down to the wire, Paris Saint-Germain escaped with a win over Real Madrid in the first leg courtesy of a 94th-minute goal by Kylian Mbappé to gain an advantage in its UEFA Champions League tournament. Paris Saint-Germain was able to possess the ball for most of the match and had 21 shots with eight on target.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC today:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

Live Stream Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC on fuboTV:

Real Madrid looks to have the home-field advantage to drive them into the next round. The team is coming off of a strong 4-1 win over Real Sociedad. With the home team crowd and the momentum from their last game, Real Madrid should be in decent shape to make this a very competitive matchup.

With Real Madrid's last loss being to PSG and Karim Benzema scoring in all three matches following that loss, the team will look to him again to produce in the attacking third and move into the next round. Thibaut Courtois and defense have only given up one goal in that span as well.

PSG has not had as much luck as they have lost two of the last three matches.

