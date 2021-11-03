How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Carlo Ancelotti can propel Real Madrid to the top of its Champions League group if it repeats its heroics against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Real Madrid welcomes Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday hoping to clinch their first Champions League win at home this season.

Los Blancos are joint-level at the top of Group D after devastating Shakhtar 5-0 in Kiev last month, looking to strip Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol of their perch.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is still paying for its 2-1 defeat at home to Sheriff on Matchday 2 of the European campaign, while Inter Milan sits just two points further behind in third place.

Shakhtar needs a win in Madrid if it is to keep alive any hope of progressing from the pool after taking a single point in their first three outings.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side has yet to score so much as a goal on the continent, in fact, and looked severely outclassed when Brazilian starlets Vini Jr. and Rodrygo shone in Ukraine’s capital last month:

Karim Benzema was also among the scorers in Kiev, but he’s a doubt to be fit for the hosts this time around after missing Saturday’s 2-1 win at Elche. Rodrygo came off after less than 20 minutes during that fixture and is also uncertain to be fit in time for Wednesday.

The Miners have responded as De Zerbi hoped after sealing three wins from as many domestic games since then, but that will be a small comfort if their Champions League season is effectively extinguished here.

The Shakhtar trio of Pedrinho, Lassina Traoré and Yevhen Konoplyanka remains sidelined for the midweek visit to Spain, though only the former started in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago.

There is hope, however, considering Real’s list of absentees is even more substantial, with Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Isco and Dani Ceballos all certain to miss out.

Shakhtar infamously collected home-and-away Champions League wins over Real during last season’s Champions League, but Ancelotti is close to restoring equilibrium (and perhaps a perch atop Group D).

