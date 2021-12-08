Skip to main content
    How to Watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    RB Salzburg and Sevilla meet on Wednesday in Champions League play with a spot in the knockout phase up for grabs.
    Group G play in the UEFA Champions League ends Wednesday, and of all the groups, G might be the hardest to figure out. All four teams are still alive in terms of advancement, but none have clinched a spot in the knockout phase. RB Salzburg and Sevilla are second and third in the group standings heading into their match.

    How to Watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sevilla Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sevilla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Salzburg has seven points, putting it one behind first-place Lille and just one ahead of third-place Sevilla. Anything can happen still on this final matchday of the Champions League.

    The first meeting of these teams back in September ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams scored on penalty kicks, with Luka Sučić getting the scoring going for RB Salzburg and then Ivan Rakitić tying it up for Sevilla.

    Salzburg lost 1-0 to Lille in its most recent Champions League match, while Sevilla defeated Wolfsburg 2-0.

    This is the fourth meeting of these teams, with Sevilla winning two of the three, with the other match being the draw from earlier this year.

    In domestic play, RB Salzburg leads the Austrian Bundesliga by 12 points over Wolfsberg, while Sevilla is second in La Liga, eight points back of Real Madrid.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sevilla

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
