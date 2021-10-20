How to Watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg makes the short trip to Salzburg hopeful that a return to the Champions League can distract from its recent domestic woes.

Red Bull Salzburg has a chance to take control of Group G if it secures back-to-back Champions League wins for the first time with a victory against Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Both teams remain unbeaten two matches into the group stage, but Salzburg could increase its two-point lead in the group with a win.

How to Watch Salzburg vs. Wolfsburg

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolfsburg manager Mark van Bommel will travel with his injury-hit squad, but Salzburg could be without forward Karim Adeyemi, which would help level the playing field.

Karim Adeyemi has four goals in his last four club appearances but missed Saturday’s 1–1 draw away to struggling Rheindorf Altach in Austrian Bundesliga action. The draw marked the club's first dropped points in the league this season.

Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko, Sekou Keita, Oumar Solet and Kamil Piatkowski are also set to miss the visit from Wolfsburg.

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst will miss the match for Wolfsburg after he tested positive for COVID-19. That late change could see Lukas Nmecha or Gianluca Waldschmidt promoted to the starting lineup.

Also for Wolfsburg, Josuha Guilavogui is suspended after he was shown two yellow cards in September’s 1–1 draw with Sevilla in the group stage. Injured duo Xaver Schlager and Yannick Gerhardt will also be on the sidelines.

Wolfsburg is looking to end a six-match winless run (including three losses and three draws). The club has two draws so far in the Champions League.