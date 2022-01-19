Led by legendary midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will take on Serbia in a UEFA match today.

Portugal takes on Serbia in a very intriguing matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

How to Watch Serbia vs Portugal Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

This game will feature legendary midfielder, Cristiano Ronaldo. This looks to be a tightly contested match between the two organizations.

Both Portugal and Serbia scored 24 goals in qualifying play. Portugal, however, played two fewer matches than Serbia.

Serbia is much better than Portugal from a goalkeeping standpoint. Portugal only allowed seven goals in six matches, compared to Serbia's 16 conceded goals in eight matches.

Portugal also took 69 corners in six qualifying matches.

Serbia played in eight matches of the qualifying round and won four of them. They also added three draws and one loss.

In 16 matches this year in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals and three assists.

In five matches of UEFA Champions League play, he has six goals.

Serbia is led by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who leads the club with eight goals in UEFA Champions League play.

Tune into TUDN at 11:20 a.m. ET Wednesday to catch the action.

