    November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A first Champions League win of the season could lift Sevilla's spirits when the club hosts Lille in Group G action.
    Author:

    Both Sevilla and Lille are still searching for their first wins of the Champions League season Tuesday as they look to keep pace with Group G leader Red Bull Salzburg.

    Sevilla remains unbeaten in Champions League play after opening the group stage with three straight draws. That leaves the club one point better than Lille, which has two draws and one loss.

    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Lille Today

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams played to a scoreless draw when they met at the Stade Louis II.

    Sevilla sits third on the La Liga table, one point behind league leader Real Sociedad with a game in hand. That is a testament to the consistency Julen Lopetegui has helped bring to the club since he started as manager in 2019.

    Defending Ligue 1 champion Lille continues to struggle in its title defense. The club most recently lost 2–1 at Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend, its fourth consecutive game without a win, falling to 12th in Ligue 1.

    Sevilla is unbeaten at home since May, and Lille may be hard-pressed to break that streak.

    Thomas Delaney, Gonzalo Montiel, Alejandro Gómez and Karim Rekik are each considered doubtful for Sevilla, while Sven Botman’s absence is an ongoing issue for Lille.

