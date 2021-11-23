Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Sevilla vs. VfL Wolfsburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wolfsburg looks for a good result Tuesday to move into one of the Champions League playoff spots in Group G.
    Coming into Tuesday, Wolfsburg and Sevilla sit third and fourth, respectively, in the UEFA Champions League Group G standings. But with just two points separating Wolfsburg from first place, the club would move into one of the two qualification spots for the next round if it manages to defeat Sevilla.

    How to Watch Sevilla vs. VfL Wolfsburg Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream Sevilla vs. VfL Wolfsburg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sevilla has been hard to beat though, despite the fact that the club hasn't won a match yet. The team has three draws, including a 1–1 draw the first time these sides met.

    Wolfsburg took a 1–0 lead early in the second half of that one off of a Renato Steffen goal, but Sevilla equalized things with an Ivan Rakitic penalty kick in the 87th minute.

    Sevilla dominated time of possession in that contest, holding the ball for 70% of the match. Even in the team's loss to Lille, it had possession for 59% of the match.

    In domestic play, Sevilla sits third in La Liga right now, with 28 points through 13 matches. It's just two points back of first-place Real Madrid.

    As for Wolfsburg, it sits sixth in the Bundesliga right now, tied in points with Union Berlin.

    These teams have met just once, in the aforementioned draw earlier this year. Sevilla hasn't defeated a German club since 2015.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2020

    Sevilla vs. VfL Wolfsburg

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
