    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The bottom two teams in Champions League Group D meet on Tuesday.
    Author:

    UEFA Champions League group play continues Tuesday, with Sheriff Tiraspol, third place in Group D, facing Shakhtar Donetsk, fourth in the group, in the final match of the Champions League for both teams.

    How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sheriff is locked into third place in the group with two wins and three losses and earns the transfer spot into the Europa League.

    Shakhtar Donetsk has one draw and four losses and is eliminated from advancing. The team has scored just one goal during the tournament.

    Sheriff won 2–0 when these teams met during the first matchday of the group stage, with Adama Traoré and Momo Yansané each scoring a goal in the match. Shakhtar Donetsk took 20 shots in the match, but just three were on target.

    The all-time series between these two clubs sits at 1-1-1.

    In domestic play, Sheriff is currently second in the Moldovan National Division with 41 points, one point back of Petrocub. Shakhtar Donetsk is tied for first in the Ukrainian Premier League, tied at 44 points with Dynamo Kyiv. The two teams have the same number of wins, draws and losses, as well as the same plus-38 goal differential.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
