How to Watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Inter Milan

Can Sheriff stay in front of Group D? It will take a massive effort against Inter Milan on Wednesday to do so.

Entering Wednesday's match, Sheriff (six points) is tied with Real Madrid at the top of UEFA Champions League Group D. Its opponent, Inter Milan, has four points and is in third place.

But Inter has already defeated Sheriff in the first meeting between the two clubs during the group stage, winning 3-1.

Inter saw three players score goals in that meeting: Edin Džeko, Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij. Sheriff's lone goal came from Sébastien Thill.

Inter took 29 shots in that match, while Sheriff only took eight. Inter had possession for 71% of the game.

In domestic play, Inter sits third in Serie A right now with 24 points.

As for Sheriff, the team started off group play with a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk and then defeated Real Madrid by a 2-1 margin, despite taking just four shots in that game to Madrid's 31.

Sheriff is currently third in the Moldovan National Division standings. The team also earned a spot in the Moldovan Cup quarterfinals after beating Saxan in the Round of 16 last week.

