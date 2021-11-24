Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP fight it out for one of the spots in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Group C of the UEFA Champions League is in an interesting spot heading into the final two matchdays of group play. With Besiktas having lost all four of its matches, the other three teams are virtually assured of advancing, and with Ajax up six points on Dortmund and Sporting, it is a virtual lock to make the Round of 16.

But that leaves Dortmund and Sporting, tied at six points each, in a close battle for second as the teams prepare to face on Wednesday.

How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund Today:

Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first meeting of these sides resulted in a 1-0 win for Dortmund, with Donyell Malen scoring the lone goal of the match. Sporting took one more shot than Dortmund, but Dortmund had three shots on target to Sporting's one.

In the most recent Champions League matches for each team, Dortmund suffered a 3-1 loss to Ajax, while Sporting defeated Besiktas 4-0.

Sporting is currently second in the Primeira Liga, tied in points with Porto but behind in goal differential. Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga, one point behind Bayern Munich.

Sporting has lost its past three meetings with Dortmund. Sporting has also struggled historically against German clubs in the Champions League, losing 10 of its past 13 games against those teams, with its only win against a German team coming back in 2014.

Regional restrictions may apply.