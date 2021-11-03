The bottom two teams in Group C meet in a Champions League contest when Sporting and Besiktas square off.

Being in the same UEFA Champions League group as Ajax and Dortmund isn't ideal, but Sporting (three points) and Besiktas (zero points) still have three matches left to either earn a spot in the next round or to qualify for next year's Europa League.

How to Watch Sporting vs. Besiktas Today

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting comes into this match with one win and two losses. The win came in the team's first meeting with Besiktas, a 4-1 triumph.

Sporting got a pair of goals from Sebastián Coates in that game, opening the contest with the first one in the 15th minute, then getting Sporting the lead back in the 27th minute. Pablo Sarabia hit a penalty shot just before the half, while Paulinho scored late.

Besiktas saw Cyle Larin score a goal in the 24th minute. That's one of just two goals that Besiktas has scored in the group stage, with the other being a late Francisco Montero goal against Dortmund.

Besiktas is currently fourth in the Super Lig, while Sporting is second in the Primeira Liga.

Sporting has two wins and a draw all-time against Besiktas. Besiktas has struggled as a whole against Portuguese teams, winning just one of its last 11 meetings with teams from Portugal.

Regional restrictions may apply.