Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The bottom two teams in Group C meet in a Champions League contest when Sporting and Besiktas square off.
    Author:

    Being in the same UEFA Champions League group as Ajax and Dortmund isn't ideal, but Sporting (three points) and Besiktas (zero points) still have three matches left to either earn a spot in the next round or to qualify for next year's Europa League.

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Besiktas Today

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sporting comes into this match with one win and two losses. The win came in the team's first meeting with Besiktas, a 4-1 triumph.

    Sporting got a pair of goals from Sebastián Coates in that game, opening the contest with the first one in the 15th minute, then getting Sporting the lead back in the 27th minute. Pablo Sarabia hit a penalty shot just before the half, while Paulinho scored late.

    Besiktas saw Cyle Larin score a goal in the 24th minute. That's one of just two goals that Besiktas has scored in the group stage, with the other being a late Francisco Montero goal against Dortmund.

    Besiktas is currently fourth in the Super Lig, while Sporting is second in the Primeira Liga.

    Sporting has two wins and a draw all-time against Besiktas. Besiktas has struggled as a whole against Portuguese teams, winning just one of its last 11 meetings with teams from Portugal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Sporting vs. Besiktas

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    3:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Besiktas

    1 minute ago
    Inter Milan
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Inter Milan

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax

    1 minute ago
    Manchester City
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Club Brugge

    1 minute ago
    Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

    1 minute ago
    lamelo-ball
    SI Guide

    LaMelo Ball vs. Steph Curry Could Be the Most Exciting Matchup of the NBA Season So Far

    24 minutes ago
    Real Madrid
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) defend during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy