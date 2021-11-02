The first and last place teams in Group G meet for the second time in the UEFA Champions League when Wolfsburg and Salzburg face off.

Group G leader FC Salzburg will face fourth-place VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday as UEFA Champions League group play continues.

How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Salzburg Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salzburg has two wins and a draw so far in group play, with its seven points giving it a good cushion over second-place Sevilla with three points.

The club has already defeated Wolfsburg once in group play, winning 3–1 in October, with Salzburg getting two goals from Noah Okafor in the second half.

In domestic play, Salzburg leads the Austrian Bundesliga with 35 points. SK Sturm Graz is in second with 23. It's been a dominant showing from Salzburg, which has a plus-24 goal differential.

Wolfsburg has one loss and two draws in group play, with the loss being the aforementioned one against Salzburg. The team drew Sevilla and Lille.

Lukas Nmecha and Renato Steffen have scored goals for the team in Champions League play.

Domestically, Wolfsburg is currently seventh in the German Bundesliga, with 16 points and a minus-one goal differential.

Salzburg has lost its last two away games against German clubs, while Wolfsburg hasn't lost at home in a Champions League match since December 2009, a 3–1 defeat against Manchester United.