How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille

Lille and VfL Wolfsburg are first and last in UEFA Champions League Group G, but the two are separated by just three points in what's been the closest of all of the Champions League groups.

Because of tiebreakers, these two teams enter in a strange spot. Lille is guaranteed to finish at least third in the group, which would qualify it for either advancement to the Champions League or the transfer spot to the Europa League.

As for Wolfsburg, the team can't finish third and qualify for the Europa League spot, but a top-two finish that gets the team into the knockout stage is still in play.

The first Champions League match between these clubs ended in a 0-0 draw, with Wolfburg's John Brooks being red-carded in the 62nd minute. Lille took 16 shots, with four on target. Wolfsburg took just two shots in the match, with neither being on target.

Lille has two wins in this stage, defeating Sevilla and Salzburg in its two most recent matches. Wolfsburg's lone win was on matchday four when it defeated Salzburg.

In domestic play, Wolfsburg is currently eighth in the Bundesliga with 20 points, while Lille is currently in 11th place in Ligue 1 with 24 points.

