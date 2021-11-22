Tied atop Group F, Manchester United and Villarreal face off on Tuesday.

The battle to win Group F of the UEFA Champions League is a tight one, as both Manchester United and Villarreal come into Tuesday's contest with seven points each, with Villarreal holding the goal differential advantage.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Manchester United Today:

Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream Villarreal vs. Manchester United on fuboTV:

But Manchester United won the first meeting of these clubs, with a 2-1 victory back in September.

Paco Alcacer scored the first goal of the game for Villarreal, but Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo were able to score for Manchester United to give it the win.

Both teams had seven shots on target in the game, with Villarreal taking one more shot overall.

The two sides also played in May in the Europa League final, with Villarreal winning on penalty kicks.

This is the first match for Manchester United after the team moved on from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Michael Carrick takes over as the interim manager

Manchester United is currently eighth in the Premier Lague, with 17 points in 12 matches. The club hasn't finished eighth or worse in the EPL since the 1989-90 season, when it finished 13th.

Villarreal is currently 12th in La Liga. The team finished seventh last campaign.

This is the sixth time these sides have met in the Champions League. Manchester United has one win, while the other four matches ended in draws.

