    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tied atop Group F, Manchester United and Villarreal face off on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The battle to win Group F of the UEFA Champions League is a tight one, as both Manchester United and Villarreal come into Tuesday's contest with seven points each, with Villarreal holding the goal differential advantage.

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Manchester United Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: UniMas

    Live Stream Villarreal vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    But Manchester United won the first meeting of these clubs, with a 2-1 victory back in September.

    Paco Alcacer scored the first goal of the game for Villarreal, but Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo were able to score for Manchester United to give it the win.

    Both teams had seven shots on target in the game, with Villarreal taking one more shot overall.

    The two sides also played in May in the Europa League final, with Villarreal winning on penalty kicks.

    This is the first match for Manchester United after the team moved on from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Michael Carrick takes over as the interim manager

    Manchester United is currently eighth in the Premier Lague, with 17 points in 12 matches. The club hasn't finished eighth or worse in the EPL since the 1989-90 season, when it finished 13th.

    Villarreal is currently 12th in La Liga. The team finished seventh last campaign.

    This is the sixth time these sides have met in the Champions League. Manchester United has one win, while the other four matches ended in draws.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Villarreal vs. Manchester United

    TV CHANNEL: UniMas
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
