Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Young Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The battle in Group F remains tight heading into the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage when Villarreal takes on Young Boys.
    Author:

    The battle in Group F of the UEFA Champions League remains tight, with just three points separating every team in the group and just one point separating second-place Villarreal from fourth-place Young Boys entering their match Tuesday.

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Young Boys Today

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tuesday's match marks the second meeting of these teams in group play. Villarreal won the first contest 4–1, with goals from four different players. That match was 2–1 late in the second half before Alberto Moreno scored in the 88th minute and Samuel Chukwueze scored in stoppage time to pad the margin of victory.

    That was Villarreal's first win of group play after drawing Atalanta and losing to Manchester United.

    In domestic play, Villarreal sits 13th in La Liga through 11 games, with two wins, three losses and six draws.

    Young Boys opened group play with an upset win over Manchester United, winning 2–1 after trailing for most of the first half. American striker Jordan Pefok scored the winning goal in the 95th minute. But the team has lost its other two matches in the group stage.

    Young Boys is currently in third place in the Swiss Super League.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Villarreal vs. Young Boys

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    3:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Young Boys

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Lille

    3 minutes ago
    Juventus
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13105899
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Benfica

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Alabama vs Ole Miss in the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament

    18 minutes ago
    dusty-baker-brian-snitker
    SI Guide

    Braves Look for World Series Title in Game 6

    49 minutes ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy