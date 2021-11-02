The battle in Group F remains tight heading into the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage when Villarreal takes on Young Boys.

The battle in Group F of the UEFA Champions League remains tight, with just three points separating every team in the group and just one point separating second-place Villarreal from fourth-place Young Boys entering their match Tuesday.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Young Boys Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tuesday's match marks the second meeting of these teams in group play. Villarreal won the first contest 4–1, with goals from four different players. That match was 2–1 late in the second half before Alberto Moreno scored in the 88th minute and Samuel Chukwueze scored in stoppage time to pad the margin of victory.

That was Villarreal's first win of group play after drawing Atalanta and losing to Manchester United.

In domestic play, Villarreal sits 13th in La Liga through 11 games, with two wins, three losses and six draws.

Young Boys opened group play with an upset win over Manchester United, winning 2–1 after trailing for most of the first half. American striker Jordan Pefok scored the winning goal in the 95th minute. But the team has lost its other two matches in the group stage.

Young Boys is currently in third place in the Swiss Super League.