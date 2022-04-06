Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Villarreal hosts Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinal round in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The seventh-place team in La Liga, Villarreal has a tall task ahead as it looks to advance to the final four of the UEFA Champions League by facing Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the world’s most prestigious club tournament. The German giants, meanwhile, are comfortably in first place in Bundesliga with a nine-point lead over rival Borussia Dortmund.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern Munich will be able to count on two-time FIFA Men’s Best Player award recipient Robert Lewandowski to lead the attacking line, after the star forward picked up an injury during the international window with Poland.

Lewandowski was able to start and play for over an hour in the Bundesliga-leader’s 4-1 win over SC Freiburg and will look to add on to his UCL-leading 12 goals so far on the campaign. The Polish striker had a hat trick in the club’s 8-2 aggregate rout of RB Salzburg in the last round of the UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 defeat at 19th-place Levante on Saturday, where the team was able to count on most of its started following the international break.

This will be Unai Emery's 50th match as a manager in the UEFA Champions League, with a 21W-10D-18L record in that span. This is the first time he has reached the quarterfinals of the UCL.

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League

