How to Watch Villarreal vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This should be an interesting Champions League matchup as these two clubs will be meeting for the first time ever.

In this Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match, Juventus looks to continue its strong group stage play against Villarreal.

Juventus won Group G with five wins and one 4–0 loss to Chelsea. Since the end of group stage play, the club has had seven wins, five draws, and one loss. Juventus has moved into the semifinal round of Coppa Italia, where it will face Fiorentina. The club will look to Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata to give the best scoring chances against Villarreal.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Juventus Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KRNS - Reno)

Live Stream Villarreal vs. Juventus on fuboTV:

Villarreal took second in its group to Manchester United by just one point.

In its last four matches, Villarreal has three wins by a margin of eight goals overall, with the other match a 0–0 draw against Real Madrid. Arnaut Danjuma scored a hat trick in the La Liga matchup against Granada. The final goal was by Moi Gómez. Villarreal is No. 6 in La Liga with 14 more matches to play.

